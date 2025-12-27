Remembering Copper's Big Game In Mercury Loss
Kahleah Copper had a solid 2025 season, and she did it while dealing with injuries. Copper missed the start of the season because of a knee injury, and later on, she missed time due to a hamstring injury.
Still, the Phoenix Mercury guard averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She also had a strong playoff run, as she averaged 17.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Her best game during that period was a 30-point game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury were trying to extend the series, and Copper gave it her all in hopes of forcing a Game 5.
Copper had some nice performances all year, and her season high was against a young, rebuilding team.
Copper goes off, nearly ties career high
The Mercury faced the Dallas Wings in a road game, and Dallas picked up a 98-89 win. Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 33 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist.
Copper's career high is 38 points, and she did it in her first year with the Mercury. The Mercury acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky, and she had a big game early on. She had 38 points in Phoenix's second game of the season. Copper and the Mercury won that game, as they beat the Atlanta Dream 88-85.
Phoenix's star came close to tying and potentially passing that number in the game against the Wings, and despite her performance, Dallas held on.
The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Satou Sabally had 20 points and Monique Akoa Makani had 14. Sabally also had three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. That was the forward's first game in Dallas, and she had a solid performance.
Akoa Makani had four assists, two rebounds and a steal. She was off to a good start, and she ended up being one of Phoenix's most-reliable starters.
Dallas' win would be Copper's last game before the All-Star break, as she was out with her hamstring injury. She returned after the break, and she had 10 points in her return. Copper is one of the Mercury's best scorers, and her game against the Wings was a great example. Then, come next season, she will have even better performances.
