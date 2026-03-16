Mercury's Copper Misses Game, Team USA Gets Another Win
Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper has been active since the end of the 2025 season, and she is not stopping. She played in Unrivaled, and after that, she headed to Puerto Rico to play in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.
Copper is one of the team's veterans, and she is joined by players such as Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Then, there are young stars like Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
The team has picked up some impressive wins during the tournament, and the most recent win was against New Zealand.
Team USA beat New Zealand 101-46, and Rhyne Howard was the leading scorer. She had 18 points, and she also had three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Caitlin Clark was behind her, as she had 14 points, six assists, two steals and a rebound.
Outside of Howard and Clark, Team USA had two more players who scored 10 or more points. Plum and Monique Billings both had 10 points, and in Plum's case, she had five assists, a steal and a rebound. Billings had six rebounds, three blocks and a steal to go along with her points.
Copper did not play in this game, but Team USA still pulled off a win. That is a testament to how talent this group is. This squad played well, and it led to its fourth win.
Team USA's hot streak continues
Team USA kicked things off with a game against Senegal, and Copper and her teammates won by 64. They got off to a great start, and that momentum carried over into the next game. The stacked team faced Puerto Rico, and it resulted in another win. Bueckers was the leading scorer, and she finished the game with 16 points. She helped the team pull off a 43-point win.
Before the game against New Zealand, Team USA faced Italy. Copper was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 15 points. The team won by 34, and outside of the Mercury's star, there were four players who scored 10 or more points.
With the New Zealand game behind them, Phoenix's star and her teammates will take on Spain. It has been a good run for Team USA, and the next game will be no exception.
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