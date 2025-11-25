Mercury's Copper And More To Attend USA's Training Camp
Team USA won gold in the 2024 Olympics, and there were Phoenix Mercury players on the roster. Diana Taurasi was on the team, and she won gold in her final Olympics appearance. Brittney Griner was still with the Mercury at that time, and she was a member as well.
Copper helps Team USA win
Kahleah Copper made the team for the first time, and she averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Her best game during that time was a 12-point game against France. Team USA beat France 67-66 in that game, and that led to the team getting gold.
Copper did well in her time, and recently, USA Basketball made a special announcement.
In a social media post, it was revealed that 18 players will attend training camp next month. Phoenix's star will be one of those players, and she joins a special group.
There are some familiar faces in this group, as Griner will also be involved. The star center joined the Atlanta Dream before the 2025 season, but she still has a special place in Mercury history. Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young will be in attendance, and they were key players in the 2024 Olympics team's victory. Gray was also Copper's teammate in Unrivaled, and they won a championship together.
Some of the league's young stars will be there, as Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Angel Reese will attend. Bueckers had a big year, and she won Rookie of the Year. Clark won the award the year before. Citron had a nice rookie season, and she was also in the running for Rookie of the Year this season. She and her teammate, Iriafen, showed that the Washington Mystics have a bright future ahead of them.
Juju Watkins will also be involved despite being out with an injury. Before her injury, she was off to a great start with USC. She averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals in her first year, and her second year was just as strong.
Copper will join all of these young stars, and she will be someone they can learn from. This group is a mixture of veterans and young players, and the training camp will be a glimpse of how everyone meshes. Phoenix's star is a player to keep an eye on, and it will be good to see her with Team USA once again.
