Draft Class: Mercury Pick Late in 2017 Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted several players over the years. Some picks were major moves, as they selected players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner. However, every year is different.
A team's draft can differ year by year, depending on how many picks they have, what rounds those picks are, what the draft class looks like and so on. There are also times where teams can find hidden gems, and the Mercury did that in 2019. They drafted Sophie Cunningham in the second round, and she went on to have some good seasons with the Mercury. Now, she is with the Indiana Fever, and she has a loyal fanbase there.
In 2017, the Mercury had a single pick, and it was a late one. Phoenix had the 29th pick, which was in the third round. In a draft where players like Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones, the Mercury had to wait to select their new addition.
The Mercury selected Alexis Prince, who spent her college years with Baylor. Her best season in that time was her final year, as she averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Prince ended up playing in 18 games in her rookie season, and she averaged 1.9 points and a rebound. She was waived after that season, and she spent time with the Atlanta Dream in 2018. She played in two games, and she averaged 3.5 points.
The following year, Prince did not appear in the WNBA, but during the 2020 season, she spent time with the Chicago Sky. She appeared in two games, and she averaged four points and 1.5 rebounds.
Prince comes back to Phoenix
After a few years, Prince went back to where it all started. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she played in a game before being waived. She had two points in that outing, and she had eight rebounds and an assist. Prince played in 22 minutes in that outing.
Prince had a chance to suit up with the Mercury, and she made the best of her time. She was the Mercury's lone draft pick that year, and any time she stepped on the court, she played hard. In some cases, draft picks do not get that opportunity. However, Prince did and she did well in that time.
