Draft Class: Mercury Find A Fan Favorite In 2019 Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have not had many draft picks in the past few years, as most of their picks were in the third round of the draft. The Mercury had picks in every round in 2020, but they did not keep those picks.
The 2019 WNBA Draft was a bit different for the Mercury. Phoenix drafted a few players that ended up sticking around for a while, and even though they are no longer with the Mercury, they are still active in the league.
In 2019, the Mercury had the eighth pick in the first round, the 13th pick in the second round and the 32nd pick in the third.
Phoenix drafted Alanna Smith with the eighth pick. Smith played with the Mercury from 2019 to 2021. Her best season with the team was in 2020, when she averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Smith signed a training camp deal with the Indiana Fever in 2022, and she played in nine games with them before she was released. She spent time with the Chicago Sky in 2023, then in 2024, she joined the Minnesota Lynx.
In her first year with the Lynx, she averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals. This year, she is 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals with Minnesota.
Mercury add some spice with second pick
The Mercury's second round pick played with the team from 2019 to 2024. Phoenix drafted Sophie Cunningham that round, and she made a name for herself with the Mercury. She stood out due to her personality and her energy. Her role increased in 2022, and she averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal as a result.
Cunningham is still going strong, as she became a member of the Fever during the offseason. She was a part of a four-team trade involving the Mercury, the Fever, the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix received Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun.
The Mercury had another pick in the third round, and they drafted Arica Carter. Carter played a total of six games with Phoenix. She played in their first two games, but she was waived. Then, the Mercury brought her back on a seven-day contract.
That year's draft worked out for the Mercury, and they found a hidden gem in the process.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury draft picks like Sophie Cunningham when you click right here!