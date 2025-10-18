Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At The Mercury's 2002 Season

The Phoenix Mercury had some tough years after their 2000 playoffs run, and when it comes to 2002, the season got off to a promising start.

The Phoenix Mercury were a successful team in their early years. They made the playoffs right away, as in the WNBA's inaugural season, they faced the New York Liberty in the postseason. However, the Liberty beat them, and New York faced the Houston Comets in the WNBA Finals. The Comets came out on top, and it was the start of a dynasty.

Phoenix made the playoffs the following year, but they missed them in 1999. In the 1998 season, they reached the Finals, and they faced the Comets. Houston beat them 2-1 in that series.

After missing the playoffs, the Mercury were right back in, and they were knocked out early after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. Cheryl Miller, who was coaching the Mercury at that time resigned after that season, and they had to find a replacement.

The Mercury brought in Cheryl Cooper, who was a teammate of Miller and she was a star for the Comets. She coached that the following year, and she was there coach during 2002. However, she resigned during that season.

In the 2002 season, the Mercury finished the year with a record of 11-21. This was the second year in a row where they missed the playoffs.

Phoenix started the season on a decent note, as they lost to the Comets in their first game, but they picked up wins in their next four games. They beat the Utah Starzz, the Washington Mystics, the Charlotte Sting and the Detroit Shock to improve to 4-1. The Seattle Storm broke their streak, but the Mercury picked up another win right after that. They beat the Sacramento Monarchs 78-63.

Mercury's season takes a turn for the worse

The Mercury managed to stay over .500 for a while, then things went downhill. They went on multiple losing streaks, as they lost six in a row, snapped that streak, and went on another six-game losing streak right after.

It was a difficult year for the Mercury, and despite their poor performance, Jennifer Gillom was a bright spot. She led the team in scoring, as she averaged 15.3 points.

Phoenix was trying to figure things out, and they missed the playoffs for a number of years. Eventually, their struggles led to them getting players like Penny Taylor, Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. So, it all worked out. However, it was a challenging and frustrating time, and the team did their best and tried to navigate the obstacles.

