Inside the Phoenix Mercury’s Gritty 2020 WNBA Playoff Run
The 2020 season was both a challenging and interesting year for the WNBA. Like all sports, the league was impacted as the world was in a strange place. Seasons were postponed, fans were unable to attend, but still, the show went on.
The league had its season in the "Wubble," and in a shortened season, teams competed for a championship. During that time, the Phoenix Mercury played well, and they ended up reaching the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 13-9, and they had the fifth seed.
Phoenix had a first-round matchup, which ended up being a single-elimination game. Every playoff team has a first-round game except for the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, who had bye periods and did not have to play until the semifinals. They earned that due to having the best records during the regular season.
In the first round, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics and they beat them 85-84. Then, in the second round, they faced the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota beat them in a close game, as they picked up an 80-79 win over Phoenix.
During that time, the Mercury found themselves performing well in multiple categories. They were third in points, as they averaged 82.0. The Storm and the Mystics were ahead of them, as they averaged 93.0 points and 84.0, respecitvely.
Phoenix was third in field goal percentage, as they shot 45 percent. The Chicago Sky were first in that area, and they shot 50 percent. Then, the Storm followed them, as they shot 49.4.
Three is a magic number
The Mercury were third once again in another area, and this time, it was 3-point percentage. They shot 40.7 percent from deep, and their two opponents were ahead of them. The Mystics shot 50 percent, while the Lynx shot 41.8.
Phoenix was in the top five of many categories, as they were fifth in rebounds and second in assists. They were right outside the top five in steals and blocks.
That was a challenging year for everyone, but they Mercury managed to stay focused and have a solid playoff run. A year later, they reached the WNBA Finals, and they nearly won a championship. The Mercury have had some good years, and their 2020 run was no exception.
