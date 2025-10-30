Mercury's Copper Has Big Night Against The Wings
The Phoenix Mercury had some big performances this season,and their sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb was the most notable. She had a career-high 36 points, and she knocked down seven 3-pointers in the process.
Whitcomb was on fire and could not be stopped that night. Then, with Alyssa Thomas' first triple-double of the season, the Mercury picked up a huge win over the Dallas Wings. They beat them 102-72, which was a great way to bounce back from the previous loss.
Before that game, the Mercury had another big performance. One of their stars had a great night, and she nearly eclipsed her career high.
Kahleah Copper was the star of that game, as she had 33 points, five rebounds and an assist.
Despite Copper's big night, the Mercury lost to the Wings, as Dallas beat them 98-89. Phoenix won the first meeting, but Dallas' young team came to play in the second. They beat the Mercury and tied the series. Later on, the Wings would win another game, and the series ended with both teams getting two wins.
Outside of Copper, the Mercury had a few more noteworthy performances. Satou Sabally had 20 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals against her former team. Monique Akoa Makani had 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Copper nearly tops career high
Copper is a great scorer, and once she gets going, she is hard to stop. Her performance against the Wings was an excellent example. The Mercury guard's career high is 38 points, and she reached that number in her first season with the Mercury.
The Mercury hosted the Atlanta Dream in that game, and on top of her having 38 points, she had six rebounds and an assist. Diana Taurasi had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Sophie Cunningham had six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Phoenix beat Atlanta 88-85 to improve to 1-1.
Copper's time with the Mercury was getting off to a good start, and by the end of the year, she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, and her game against the Wings was a sign of things to come. She missed time due to injury, but when the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, she was the one putting up big numbers for them. Copper had some great performances during the season, but her game against the Wings stood out the most.
