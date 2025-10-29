Looking At Sami Whitcomb's Big Night In Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was an excellent year, and it not only showed how talented they are, but it also proved they can win it all. This team went on a deep playoff run, and in what was Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas' first year with the team, they reached the WNBA Finals.
While the Mercury did not win a championship, they are a team to keep an eye on next season. If everyone returns, this will be one of the teams to beat, and on any given night, one of their players can have a huge performance.
The Mercury had some big games during the season, and one of the performances that stick out the most came from Sami Whitcomb.
Whitcomb is a veteran sharpshooter that the Mercury brought in during the offseason. While she was meant to be one of the team's key reserves, she also spent time in the starting lineup. She played alongside Sabally, Thomas and others while Kahleah Copper was out due to injury.
In that time, Whitcomb had an incredible game, and her performance helped the Mercury win by 30. In a game against the Dallas Wings, Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points. She knocked down shots with ease, and by the end of the game, she made seven 3-pointers.
Whitcomb shines while stars are out
The veteran's performance was a great way for the Mercury to bounce back from their previous game. They faced the Wings in Dallas, and the young team beat them 98-89. Copper and Sabally played in that game, as the Mercury guard had 33 points, and the "Unicorn" had 20. Both stars were out for the next game, and Whitcomb's performance led to a big win.
That game had another notable performance, as Thomas had her first triple-double of the season. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix's forward also had two steals in that game.
Phoenix picked up a big win, and their veterans led the way. Whitcomb had some nice games during the season, but her performance against the Wings was one for the ages. The sharpshooter could not be stopped, and this game showed what she is capable of when she gets going.
Whitcomb continued to play well throughout the year, and if she returns, she will once again be one of their reserves.
