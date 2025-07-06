Mercury Seeking Redemption In Wings Rematch
The Phoenix Mercury have lost their last two games. The Las Vegas Aces ended their win streak, and the Dallas Wings beat them in Satou Sabally's return to Dallas. The Mercury remain one of the top teams in the league, but losses like this happen. What matters is how the team responds to moments like these.
The Mercury are back in action tomorrow, and they are playing a familiar foe. They face the Wings, but this time, Phoenix is home. Being on their home floor gives them a chance to recover from their last game, and they can pick up a good win over a rebuilding team. So, this could be a significant game for them.
As it stands, the Mercury are 1-1 in their season series with the Wings. They defeated Dallas 93-80 in the first game. That game was in Phoenix. The second game was on the road, and the Wings managed to get a win on their home floor. The Wings do not have many wins, but a win over a contending team speaks volumes.
The Wings are now 6-13 and have won their last two games. Their recent play is undoubtedly boosting their confidence, and it shows they are at least heading in the right direction. However, the Mercury has a chance to stop the Wings' run.
In the last game, Kahleah Copper had a standout performance. She led the Mercury in scoring with 33 points. Sabally had 20 points, and while Alyssa Thomas did not score in double figures, she nearly had a triple-double. She led the team in assists with 10, and she had nine points and seven rebounds in the process.
Outside of the Mercury's trio and Monique Akoa Makani, Phoenix had a quiet night. This time around, the Mercury have a chance to get back to their regular ways.
The Mercury have a chance to get back on track. This is a prime opportunity to remind the Wings and other teams that they are a legitimate team. The Wings will put up a fight, but Phoenix is out for revenge. Phoenix has the chance to take a 2-1 lead in their season series against the Wings. Then, in September, in their last game of the season, the Mercury will face the Wings one last time.
Tomorrow's matchup could be a battle, but if things go well, the Mercury will avoid their third loss in a row.
