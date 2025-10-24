How The Mercury Defeated A Team On The Rise
The Phoenix Mercury came to play this year, and their hard work and talent helped them reach the WNBA Finals. They took down several teams during the season, and in some cases, they picked up wins over conference rivals. Other times, they beat teams from the Eastern Conference.
Phoenix faced the Washington Mystics three times during the season, and they beat them in all three games. Washington showed promise, as their two young stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen put the league on notice throughout the season.
The Mercury took this rebounding team seriously, and they kicked off the series with a close win.
In the first game, the Mercury beat the Mystics 68-82. Phoenix was home for that game, and it was still early in the season. By that time, the Mercury had picked up wins over the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks. They had one loss, and it was a road game against the Storm. Seattle beat them 77-70 after Phoenix blew them out in the first game.
Washington won two games before meeting Phoenix, and the loss to the Mercury put them a game below .500. They tried to compete against the Mercury, but Phoenix came out victorious.
This was a quiet game from the Mercury, as Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. The Mercury rookie also had three steals, two assists and a rebound.
Satou Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 12 points. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Then, Alyssa Thomas was the last Mercury player who scored in double figures, as she had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Phoenix picked up their third win, and they followed up with a win over the Chicago Sky. Then, they ended the month with a loss against the Minnesota Lynx.
Mercury sweep the Mystics
As far as their series with the Mystics. The Mercury beat them 88-72 in the second game and 75-69 in the final meeting. Washington put up a fight in all of those games, but the Mercury made sure to get the win every time.
The Mystics showed that they are a team that the Mercury and others should keep an eye on in the future. Regardless, the Mercury took care of business, and they won the series.
