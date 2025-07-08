Mercury Snap Losing Streak With Blowout Win Over Wings
After losing to the the Dallas Wings in their last game, the Phoenix Mercury redeemed themselves last night. The Mercury defeated the Wings 102-72 in a game where they were shorthanded. Phoenix played without two of their stars, as Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper sat out. Sabally is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury, while Copper was out due to her hamstring.
On the other side, the Wings battled their share of injuries. They played without key pieces like Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonal Carrington. Due to their injuries, the Wings have had to adapt and do something uncommon. They are playing with four rookies in their starting lineup. Their star rookie Paige Bueckers was a starter alongside Luisa Geiselsöder, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly.
Both teams were not at their best health-wise, but the Mercury showed how dangerous they can be. This was a game that reaffirmed how talented their roster is and what they can do in the face of adversity.
The Mercury were led by Sami Whitcomb in this game, as she stepped into the starting lineup once more due to Copper's absence. Whitcomb had a massive night, and finished with 36 points.
Phoenix played well overall. Kiana Wlliams have 17 points off the bench, and starters Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld had 15 and 14 respectively. The Mercury were on fire from deep as they shot 43.8 percent. They made 14 3-pointers, with Whitcomb leading the way with seven.
The Mercury have taken the lead in their season series against the Wings. They beat Dallas 93-80 in their first outing. Then, the Mercury suffered the 98-89 road loss. This time around, the Mercury won big and shook off their last loss.
With this win, the Mercury have improved to 13-6. They were already second in overall standings, as the New York Liberty lost to the Seattle Storm in their last game. The Mecury's win over Dallas gives them a slight edge over New York, even if the Liberty defeat the Las Vegas Aces tonight. The race between the top five teams is a tight one, and with wins like this, Phoenix can start to separate themselves from the pack.
After two frustrating losses, the Mercury are back on track. However, they have a big challenge ahead of them as they face the Minnesota Lynx in their next game. That game will be nothing short of a battle, but if the Mercury win, they are a step closer to becoming the top team in the league.
