Why Mercury's Sabally Led The Team In Scoring
The Phoenix Mercury were a completely different team from the 2024 season. They brought in several players, and the only two players who were on the team from the previous year were Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.
Phoenix's moves paid off, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. It was a good year for the Mercury, and if they can keep most of their players, another deep playoff run may be in their future.
Thomas controls the boards
During the regular season, Phoenix's new stars looked comfortable, and they led the team in multiple areas. Alyssa Thomas was the team's best rebounder, and she averaged 8.8. She was also third in the league, as Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson, who are exceptional at getting boards, were ahead of her.
As far as scoring, that honor went to Sabally. The "Unicorn" was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. She was one of the Mercury's best offensive weapons, and she carried that momentum into the playoffs. She averaged 19.0 points in that time, and in her last playoff game, she had 24 points.
Sabally had a strong season, and when it came to league leaders in scoring, she was in the top 15. Wilson led the league as she averaged 23.4 points. She was the Peak Performer in that category, but there were other players who were putting up big numbers during that time.
The Mercury star was scoring, and she was among players such as Tina Charles, Jackie Young and Caitlin Clark, who were all right outside of the top 10. Then, the top 10 consisted of players like Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and others. So, Sabally had some tough competitors, but she still held her own.
As far as the team, Copper was the second-leading scorer, as she averaged 15.6 points. Copper is known for her scoring, and she was one of the Mercury's most consistent options on the offensive end. If there was a time when the team struggled to get going, she was the spark that turned things around. Her performance towards the end of Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces is a perfect example.
Phoenix had two more players who averaged 10 or more points, as Thomas averaged 15.4 and DeWanna Bonner averaged 10.9. Sabally and her teammates played a big role in the team's success, and they will continue to do so moving forward. If all of these players return, the Mercury will continue to score at a high level. Then, when it is all said and done, they may win bring home a championship.
Sabally is a great scorer, and time after time, she proved how dangerous she is.
