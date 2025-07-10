Mercury Records: Brittney Griner Holds All-Time Rebounding Record
Since the beginning, the Phoenix Mercury have had some special players. They have had players who had legendary careers, and even if they change teams, what they did for the Mercury will always be remembered.
Like all teams, the Mercury have franchise records that were established by legendary players. For example, Diana Taurasi is their all-time leader in assists. She finished her career with a total of 2,394 assists. Taurasi has other titles that will be discussed at a later time, but this time around, it is all about rebounds.
When it comes to the all-time rebounding list, the leader is someone who spent 11 years with the Mercury. She changed teams during the offseason as she joined the Atlanta Dream. She is still going strong as a veteran and key player for her new team, and she is averaging 5.5 rebounds this season. The Mercury's all-time leader in rebounds is Brittney Griner.
Griner had 2,322 rebounds in her time with the Mercury. Her best season was in 2021, when she averaged 9.5. The second person on this list may come as a shock. Diana Taurasi had 2,210 rebounds in her career. Most guards are not known for their rebounding, but the tenacity and persistence of Taurasi helped her get on this list.
DeWanna Bonner is third on the Mercury's rebounding list. She had 2,072 in her time with Phoenix. With Bonner returning to the Mercury, she can add to her total and potentially inch closer to Taurasi.
Outside of Griner and Bonner, the only active player on this list is Brianna Turner. Turner is sixth on the list, as she had 1,111 rebounds with the Mercury. She played with them for five years before she was a part of the trade that brought Kahleah Copper to Phoenix.
Griner's record stands, and while Bonner can get closer, it will take time. Griner did a lot in her time with the Mercury, and this is not the only list she is either on top of or in the top five. She established and legacy, and when it is all said and done, she is one of the greatest players to ever put on a Mercury jersey.
The Mercury's franchise records are impressive, and for now, it looks like many of them will stand the test of time.
