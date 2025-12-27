Mercury Defeat Eastern Conference Foe In Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2021, and they did it by beating the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces.
Before that, they had some great games against teams like the Atlanta Dream and others. The Mercury lost some of their series, as the Connecticut Sun swept them that year. The Sun beat the Mercury 76-67 in that first game, and they continued to win after that.
While the Sun swept them, the Mercury swept a different Eastern Conference team. They swept the Indiana Fever, and it all started with an 84-80 win at home.
Mercury start season series with a win
Brittney Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer in that game, and she had 25 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Diana Taurasi was close behind her, as she had 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. The Mercury had one more player who scored in double figures, as Brianna Turner had 10 points. She also had 11 rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury picked up a nice win, and in the second meeting of this series, they won by a bigger margin. Phoenix defeated Indiana 87-65 in the next game, and Griner was the leading scorer once again. She had 22 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block.
Kia Nurse and Skylar Diggins both had 14 points. Nurse also had four rebounds and two assists. Diggins had four assists, four steals, a rebound and a block.
Phoenix was one win away from getting the sweep, and Griner and her teammates picked up another win on the road. The Mercury beat the Fever 86-81, and their center continued to shine. She had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and two blocks.
Nurse had another nice game, as she had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Taurasi was the final player who scored in double figures, as she had 11 points. She also had six assists and two rebounds.
The Mercury were on a mission in that series, and Griner was the star. She played well in each game, and she led her team to victory. Phoenix had a strong season, and the hard work paid off as it led to a Finals appearance.
