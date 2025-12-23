Phoenix's Starting Lineup Sets The Tone In Dominant Year
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships, and their last one was in 2014. They swept the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals, and before that, they beat the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx in the previous rounds.
The Mercury had an excellent year, and they finished the season with a record of 29-5. They started the season with a win over the Seattle Storm, as they beat them 81-64. Phoenix played well in that game, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer with 19 points. She also had five blocks, four rebounds and a steal.
Anete Jekabsone-Zogota and DeWanna Bonner also had solid performances, as they both had 11 points. Bonner also had two rebounds, an assist and a block.
Both Bonner and Griner were in the starting lineup, and they were joined by Diana Taurasi, Candice Dupree and Erin Phillips. Jekabsone-Zogota had her strong performance off the bench.
The Mercury won their second game, as they beat the Sparks 74-69. Phoenix kept the same starting lineup, and four of the starters scored in double figures. Taurasi was the leader, and she had 23 points. She also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Dupree had 18 points, five rebounds and a steal. Bonner had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Griner had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix lost the third game, as the San Antonio Stars picked up the 78-74 win. The Mercury kept the same lineup, and Taurasi was once again the star. She had 21 points, nine assists and two rebounds. Bonner had 15 points and two assists. Then, Griner had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
The Mercury improved to 3-1, as they beat the Tulsa Shock 100-78. The same players were in the starting lineup, and Taurasi led the way with 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. Phillips had a solid performance, as she had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Then, Griner had 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist.
Mercury continue to dominate
Taurasi and her team continued to play well, and later on they went on a 16-game winning streak. Phoenix could not be stopped, and in the end, the franchise had another championship.
