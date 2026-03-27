The Mercury Defend, Return To The Playoffs In 2024

The 2024 season was an important year for the Phoenix Mercury . For starters, they added a new star in Kahleah Copper. She went on to have the best season of her career, and she gave the team a much-needed boost.

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Phoenix made the playoffs, and that was significant, as the franchise missed the playoffs in 2023. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 9-31, and that was the first time they missed the postseason since 2012. Then, another thing that was significant was Diana Taurasi's year.

In what would be her final season, she went out with a bang. She had some excellent performances, and fans across the league got to see her in action one last time. That was special in itself, and the Mercury once again looked like a contender in the process. So, it was a win-win situation.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) defends Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the addition of Copper, the Mercury became an even better offensive team. They also held their own on the defensive end, as they had a total of 264 steals. Natasha Cloud was one of the team's new additions, and she led the team in that category.

Cloud had 54 steals, and her season high was four. She had that against the Seattle Storm, and the Mercury ended up losing that game. Cloud had an all-around performance, as she had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block along with her steals.

Sophie Cunningham was behind Cloud, and she had 41 steals. The fan-favorite guard had five steals against the Atlanta Dream, which meant she tied her career high. She had five steals against the Minnesota Lynx back in 2022. She did well on the defensive end, and that effort helped the team make the playoffs.

Sophie Cunningham speaks to members of the media at Player 15 HQ in Phoenix on Sept. 26, 2024. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mercury's new star helps out on the defensive end

Copper was third in steals, and she had 29. She had three against the Las Vegas Aces, and the Mercury won that game. They improved to 2-1, and their new star played a big role in the victory.

A defensive special was after Copper, as Natasha Mack had 27. Then, Taurasi had 22, as she contributed on both ends of the floor. Mack had a career-high four steals against the Washington Mystics, and Taurasi had three against the Dallas Wings.

The Mercury did an excellent job in this area, and by the end of the season, they were a playoff team.

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