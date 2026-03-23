Phoenix's Players Add To Team's Legacy, Wear No. 20

Since 1997, several players have suited up for the Phoenix Mercury . One of the most popular numbers is No. 21, as 12 players have represented the team with that number.

Then, there are other numbers that have had multiple players who wore it, and this time around, No. 20 will be discussed.

April 8, 2010; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Clippers 116-94. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kayte Christensen was the first player to wear it, and she joined the team in 2002. She was drafted by the Mercury that year, and she averaged four points and 2.7 rebounds.

Christensen had her career high in her time with the Mercury, as she had 16 points against the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Mercury won in a blowout, and they had their eighth win of the season. Christensen was one of four players who scored at least 10 points in that game, and she was the only bench player to do it.

Time passed before another player wore the number, and Shameka Christon did it in 2015. That was the last season in her career, and she averaged 2.8 points.

Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Silver Stars forward Shameka Christon (20) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Phoenix Mercury at the buzzer during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Christon started her career with the New York Liberty, as they drafted her with the fifth pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft. She also played for the Chicago Sky and San Antonio before coming to Phoenix.

During her time with the Liberty, Christon had her career high. She had 32 points in a game against the Atlanta Dream. The Liberty won that game by three points, and one-time All-Star put them over the top. That was a good year for her, as she averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

After Christon's season with the Mercury, another player wore No. 20 the following year. Isabelle Harrison wore it, and she was drafted by Phoenix in 2015. She made her debut a year later, as she missed the 2015 season due to injury. She played 26 games in her time with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Harrison played for San Antonio after that, and she had her best season. She averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists that year, and she had a career-high 23 points. She did it against the Dream.

Harrison's time wth the Mercury was brief, and after that, more players wore No. 20. Camille Smith wore it, and Haley Gorecki and Liz Dixon followed.

No. 20 returns in 2025

Dixon last played for the Mercury in 2024, and after her time, another player made their debut. Murjanatu Musa wore the number, and she played 12 games during Phoenix's 2025 season. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds during that time.

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks with Murjanatu Musa (20) against the Valkyries during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on June 5, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musa was waived by the Mercury in July, and a bit later, they added DeWanna Bonner . Musa and others are a part of Phoenix's history, and another could join them this year.

Please follow us on X to read more about all of the Mercury players who wore No. 20 in their time with the team when you click right here!