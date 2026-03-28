Yuko Oga Joins The Mercury During Important Season

The Phoenix Mercury won it all in 2007, and while they had a chance to repeat, that did not happen. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18, and while that is a decent record, it kept them out of the playoffs.

The Phoenix Mercury dancers celebrate the team's playoff series clinching win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was a temporary setback for Phoenix, but things would get better. Despite the outcome, the Mercury had some solid performances. They started the season with a losing streak, but they beat the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks after that. Then, they fought their way through the season, and they just missed the playoffs.

When it came to that season, the Mercury had one international player. Penny Taylor did not play that season, as she dealt with an ankle injury. The previous year, she had a major season, and she helped her team win a championship.

Fans cheer on the Phoenix Mercury as they play the Minnesota Lynx in their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix had to navigate the loss, and for the most part, the team adapted. So, with their All-Star forward out, Yuko Oga was the only international player. Oga signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she made the final roster. She played 23 games, and she came off the bench in all of them.

Oga takes on Eastern Conference team

Oga averaged 2.4 points, and she had her career high against the New York Liberty. She had eight points, and she also had a rebound, an assist and a steal. The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures in that game, and Diana Taurasi had 25 points.

LaToya Sanders had a nice game, as she had 11 points off the bench. Then, Tangela Smith and Le'coe Willingham both had 10 points.

This year was a little different for the Mercury, but Oga had a chance to play. She made the most of that time, and she provided a spark off the bench in different areas.

Phoenix missed the playoffs, but it was still a decent year. It was all worth it, as the Mercury went on a deep playoff run the following year. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and that was the same record they had in 2007. That was a good sign, and it led to the team making history.

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Devin Booker Book 1 Nike shoes of Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oga played a single season, but like other players who suited up for the Mercury, she is a part of their extensive history. Her presence mattered, and she was one of many international players who added to the team's legacy.

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