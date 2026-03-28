Mercury Keep Winning, Take Down Another Rival In 2015

The 2015 Phoenix Mercury encountered several different outcomes in their matchups, as their series against the Los Angeles Sparks ended in a tie. Their series against the Minnesota Lynx was a battle, and they swept the Seattle Storm.

Phoenix's matchups were going well, and when it came to its series against the San Antonio Stars, the Mercury were victorious. They beat the Stars 3-1, and they started the series with a close win.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard/forward DeWanna Bonner (24) celebrates after making a shot during the second half against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Stars 76-71 in the first game, and DeWanna Bonner finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Then, Candice Dupree had 14 points, Monique Currie had 12 points, Leilani Mitchell had 11 and Cayla George had 10. Jia Perkins led the way for the Stars, as she had 20 points. Then, players like Danielle Robinson and Dearica Hamby helped out as well.

Bonner and her teammates started the season on a good note, as the win over San Antonio was the first game of the season. The Mercury won their third championship the year before that, and they started their 2015 journey in hopes of repeating. That win was a good start, but ultimately, they did not repeat.

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) waves as she is brought out for the 2014 Phoenix Mercury championship team reunion on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Later that month, the Stars tied the series. They beat the Mercury 76-71, and Bonner was once again the leader. She had 17 points, and Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures. Players like Mitchell and Dupree were involved, and despite their performances, the Mercury could not get the win.

Mercury get another victory

Phoenix bounced back in the next meeting, as the Mercury beat the Stars 85-78. Brittney Griner was the star of that game, and she had 23 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Most of the starters scored 10 or more points, as Dupree had 19, Mitchell had 16 and Bonner had 13. Currie was the only starter who did not score in double figures, and she was scoreless. However, she had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts against the Los Angeles Sparks during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 82-73. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The final game was a blowout, as the Mercury beat the Stars by 30. That was a rough night for the Stars, and Griner and her teammates took advantage. The Mercury center had 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Then, Dupree had 12 points and Currie had 11.

Phoenix controlled the series, and it had another win over a Western Conference rival.

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