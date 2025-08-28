Which Mercury Coach Has Won The Most Playoff Games
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great coaches over the years, and some of them have led the team to championships. The Mercury have had three coaches lead them to a title, and Paul Westhead was the first to do it in 2007.
Phoenix has been to the playoffs 18 times, and in that time, some of their coaches have led the team to successful playoff runs.
When it comes to the playoffs, and the coach that has won the most postseason games, Sandy Brondello is the leader of the pack.
Brondello became the Mercury's head coach before the 2014 season. She spent years as an assistant for the San Antonio Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks. In between those periods, she was San Antonio's head coach. She led them to a 14-20 season that year.
Brondello and Mercury make history
The Mercury hired her, and in her first year with the team, they won a championship. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 29-5, and come playoff time, they beat the Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky to win it all.
Phoenix finished that playoffs with a record of 7-1. Their only loss was against the Lynx, as Minnesota beat them 82-77 in Game 2 of that series. Brondello had a successful first season with the Mercury, and they continued to make the playoffs under her.
In 2015, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14. They reached the playoffs, and they faced the Tulsa Shock in the first round. They won that series 2-0, but they lost to the Lynx in the next round.
The following year, Phoenix finished the regular season with a record of 16-18. The Mercury won two playoff games that year, as they beat the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty in the first two rounds. Those rounds were single-elimination games, and they beat the Fever 89-78 and they beat the Liberty 101-94. They lost to a familiar foe as the Lynx won the series 3-0.
Brondello coached the Mercury from 2014 to 2021. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in her last year with the team, but they lost to the Sky. In Brondello's time in Phoenix, she coached 43 playoff games. She won 24 of them, which makes her the leader by far.
Phoenix had great years under Brondello, and come playoff time, the Mercury's current head coach, Nate Tibbetts, can begin to add to his total.
