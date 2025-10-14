The Journey Of Mercury Veteran DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner reached the WNBA Finals once again, after having a challenging start to her season. Bonner played with the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024 after the Phoenix Mercury traded her before the start of the league's most unique season.
In her time with the Sun, Bonner reached the Finals. Connecticut was a consistent playoff team from 2017 to 2024, and they reached the Finals in 2019 and 2022.
The Mercury legend was there for the team's 2022 run, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat them 3-1 in a series where Alyssa Thomas had noteworthy performances. Bonner also played well, and despite Connecticut's efforts, they came up short.
Bonner's time with the Sun came to an end after the 2024 season, and she joined the Indiana Fever during the offseason. However, her time with the team was brief. She played nine games with Indiana, and she was a starter in three of them.
Her time with the team came to an end, as it was revealed that she had no interest in returning to the team. Before that, she was out for personal reasons.
Bonner comes back to where it all started
Once the Fever waived her, she spent some time as a free agent. Then, she returned to the team that drafted her.
Phoenix's veteran played well in her return, and in her first game back, she finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, she followed up with a double-double, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Mercury won both games, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries, respectively.
In her games with the Mercury, Bonner averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist. Overall, she averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. She was an important factor in the team's playoff run, and in the last two games of the Finals, she had great performances.
Bonner had back-to-back double-doubles during that time,as she had 25 points and 10 rebounds in game 3 and 10 points and 10 rebounds in the final game. Her experience came into play, and she did what she could as Phoenix tried to win a game.
This was an interesting year for Bonner, and overall, even with the loss to the Aces, it ended on a good note.
