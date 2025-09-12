How The 2009 Draft Helped The Mercury Make History
The Phoenix Mercury had a special season in 2009. They won their second championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever in a five-game series. Back in 2007, the Mercury beat the Detroit Shock in another competitive series.
Phoenix's draft played a role in their success that season, and unlike the 2010 and 2011 where they had all late picks, the Mercury had an early pick this time around. They had the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, then, they had the 31st and 34th.
Mercury select Auburn standout
The Mercury found a special player with their first pick, as they drafted DeWanna Bonner. Bonner attended Auburn, where she was the SEC Player of the Year right before joining Phoenix. She averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. That season showed that she can impact the game in a variety of ways, and the Mercury found someone who would contribute to their success for years to come.
Bonner had a nice rookie season, and it led to some accolades. She won Sixth Woman of the Year, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. The Mercury finished her rookie year with a 23-11 record, and they fought their way to a title.
She played with the Mercury from 2009 to 2019, as the Mercury traded her to the Connecticut Sun before the start of the 2020 season. They traded her for multiple draft picks. Bonner played with them from 2020 to 2024, before joining the Indiana Fever. However, her time with the Fever was brief, as she would return to the Mercury later in the season. Now, she is their best reserve.
Phoenix had to wait a while before their next draft pick, but with the 31st pick, they selected Sha Brooks. Brooks attended Florida, and she had some solid years with them. Her best season was her senior year, where she averaged 16.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds. She appeared in the preseason for the Mercury, but they eventually waived her.
With their final pick, the Mercury selected Jessica Adair. Adair played for George Washington, and her best year was her third. She averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks. The Mercury ended up waiving her, and she spent time with the Minnesota Lynx after. She even won a championship with them.
The Mercury found a game-changing player that year, and now, she is helping them on their quest for another championship.
