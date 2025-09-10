How DeWanna Bonner Helped The Mercury Win Series With Fever
After a challenging period in the beginning of the season, DeWanna Bonner has found her stride. She started the season with the Indiana Fever, after playing for the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024. She decided to go in a different direction and joined an Eastern Conference rival. However, things did not work out, and the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year would not return to the Fever.
Once she was waived, Bonner spent time as a free agent before returning to the Phoenix Mercury. She started her career in Phoenix, and she won two championships in her time with the team. Bonner joined stars Alyssa Thomas, her fiancée, who was also her teammate in Connecticut, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper this time around, and this team has what it takes to win.
Bonner has flourished as a reserve for this team, and in one of their season series, she played a significant role in them winning that series.
When it comes to Phoenix's series against Indiana, Bonner had some of her best performances. However, her first game in this series did not go well, and she finished the game with four points. Thomas had a career-high 32 points in that game, Copper had 22 and Sami Whitcomb had 18. Despite their performances, the Fever won 107-101.
Bonner heats up in Mercury's blowout win over Fever
The Mercury veteran bounced back in the next game, as she was the team's leading scorer with 23 points. Unlike the first game, Phoenix was home for this game, and they picked up a big win in front of their fans. Bonner nearly had a double-double, as she had seven rebounds to go with her big scoring night.
Thomas did something special in that game as well, as she had a triple-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She became the first player in league history to have three of them in a row.
Phoenix played well in that game, and they won 95-60. Then, after their blowout win, the Mercury beat the Fever 85-79 in the last game of the series. Bonner had another strong performance, as she had 19 points. She was one of five players who scored in double figures.
The Mercury won the series 2-1, and in those games, Bonner averaged 15.3 points and four rebounds. Bonner did great in those last two games, and it had to be a feel-good moment. Now, the veteran and her team will finish the regular season and head to the playoffs. If she is playing like she did in the last two games of this series, the Mercury have a shot at winning it all.
