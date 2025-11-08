Why Bonner's Big Game Led To Phoenix Drafting Her
DeWanna Bonner is a Mercury legend, and after being away from the team for a few years, she returned to where it all started.
The Mercury traded her before the 2020 season, and she played with the Connecticut Sun for a few years before joining the Indiana Fever. After a brief stint with Indiana, she came back to Phoenix, and became the team's top reserve.
Bonner has accomplished a lot of things in her WNBA career, and before all of that, she was standing out in the SEC.
Phoenix's veteran played for Auburn in her college years, and she was there from 2005 to 2009. Bonner had some great games in that time, and her best was in her last season.
In a game against Tennessee, Bonner had 35 points, nine rebounds, six steals, an assist and a block. Auburn had two other players who scored in double figures, as Whitney Boddie had 17 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Alli Smalley had 16 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Auburn beat Tennessee 82-68 to remain undefeated. They were 20-0 at that point, and they lost their first game right after that. They lost to Georgia, who beat them 67-58.
That was a good year for Bonner and her team, as they finished the season with a record of 30-4. Their other losses were against Vanderbilt, who beat them 73-70 and 61-54 later on and Rutgers, who won 80-52 during the NCAA Tournament.
Bonner averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. She was the SEC Player of the Year that season, and she made the conference All-Defensive Team as well as the First Team.
Bonner joins the Mercury, has special year
Overall, Bonner averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks while she was with Auburn. Her successful 2008-09 season paved the way for what would be an epic rookie season. She was drafted by the Mercury, who won a championship in 2007, she won Sixth Woman of the Year and she won a championship.
Phoenix's future All-Star also made the All-Rookie Team. So, it is safe to say she had a good year. As time went on, Bonner kept adding to her resume. Then, come next season, she may win another championship.
