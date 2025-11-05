How Mercury's Bonner Made Her First All-Star Game
DeWanna Bonner has accomplished many things in her career. She started things off on a good note, as she won a championship in her rookie season. Bonner was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and in her rookie season, she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Bonner came off the bench every game, and in the end, she won Sixth Woman of the Year. Then, she won the award two more times, as she remained the Mercury's top reserve. Phoenix's veteran continued to shine after her first season, and in 2015, she added another accolade to her resume.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year made her first All-Star Game, and she was not alone. Brittney Griner and Candice Dupree were named All-Stars as well, and all of them having good years.
Mercury stars head to Connecticut
The Mercury were fresh off their championship win in 2014, and they were looking to win another. These three players were doing their part in hope of repeating. All three of them were playing well, and as a result, they headed to Connecticut to play in the All-Star Game.
Griner and Dupree were starters for the Western Conference, and they were joined by Skylar Diggins, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore. However, Diggins and Augustus were injured, and other players filled in. Sue Bird was a reserve, and with two starters out, she ended up in the starting lineup. Bonner was in a similar position, and despite being a reserve, she was moved to the starting lineup.
In her All-Star debut, Bonner finished the game with five assists, three rebounds, two points and a steal. As far as her teammates, Griner was the West's second-leading scorer. She had 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Dupree had six points, an assist and a rebound.
While that game was Bonner's All-Star debut, she has made it five more times. Out of those five, she was with the Mercury for two of them. Then, when she was traded to the Connecticut Sun, she made it two more times.
Bonner has done great things in her career, and come next season, she will add more accolades to her resume. If she has a good year, she may do what Alyssa Thomas did this year and become an All-Star reserve. Anything can happen, and if anyone knows what it takes to be a great reserve, it is Bonner.
