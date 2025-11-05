Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Bonner Made Her First All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner has been an All-Star six times, and her first game was in 2015.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) and forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner has accomplished many things in her career. She started things off on a good note, as she won a championship in her rookie season. Bonner was the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and in her rookie season, she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury's DeWanna Bonner rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Dream in the second half on Aug. 17, 2018, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

Bonner came off the bench every game, and in the end, she won Sixth Woman of the Year. Then, she won the award two more times, as she remained the Mercury's top reserve. Phoenix's veteran continued to shine after her first season, and in 2015, she added another accolade to her resume.

The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year made her first All-Star Game, and she was not alone. Brittney Griner and Candice Dupree were named All-Stars as well, and all of them having good years.

Mercury stars head to Connecticut

The Mercury were fresh off their championship win in 2014, and they were looking to win another. These three players were doing their part in hope of repeating. All three of them were playing well, and as a result, they headed to Connecticut to play in the All-Star Game.

Griner and Dupree were starters for the Western Conference, and they were joined by Skylar Diggins, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore. However, Diggins and Augustus were injured, and other players filled in. Sue Bird was a reserve, and with two starters out, she ended up in the starting lineup. Bonner was in a similar position, and despite being a reserve, she was moved to the starting lineup.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (left) and guard DeWanna Bonner against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In her All-Star debut, Bonner finished the game with five assists, three rebounds, two points and a steal. As far as her teammates, Griner was the West's second-leading scorer. She had 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Dupree had six points, an assist and a rebound.

While that game was Bonner's All-Star debut, she has made it five more times. Out of those five, she was with the Mercury for two of them. Then, when she was traded to the Connecticut Sun, she made it two more times.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots the ball over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bonner has done great things in her career, and come next season, she will add more accolades to her resume. If she has a good year, she may do what Alyssa Thomas did this year and become an All-Star reserve. Anything can happen, and if anyone knows what it takes to be a great reserve, it is Bonner.

