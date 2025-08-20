Will DeWanna Bonner Climb The All-Time Rebounding List?
DeWanna Bonner is still going strong at this point in her career. She returned to the Phoenix Mercury last month, and since then, she has been their top reserve. She has had big games off the bench, including a double-double against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds in that game.
Bonner is known for her scoring, and her double-double showed that she is a reliable rebounder as well. Her place on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list proves that, as she is eighth on the list. She passed Candice Dupree, a former Mercury player and teammate of Bonner, who had 3,149 in her career.
At this point, Bonner has 3,162 rebounds, and she will continue to add to her total. However, reaching seventh on this list will be a challenge. Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike is seventh on this list, and she is still going strong.
Bonner and Ogwumike continue to climb
Ogwumike has 3,221 rebounds, and like Bonner, her total will continue to rise. Both of them are active, and outside of Tina Charles, they are the only players in the top 10 who are still playing. Charles is the all-time leader as of now, as she has 4,207. After Charles, Sylvia Fowles is next, as she had 4,006 rebounds.
Candace Parker, who retired back in 2024, is third on the list, and she had a total of 3,467 rebounds in her career. Then,Rebekkah Brunson, Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie are ahead of Ogwumike.
Leslie had a total of 3,307 rebounds in her career, and before Ogwumike calls it a career, she could pass the Los Angeles Sparks legend. In the event that happens, Bonner could work her way to the seventh spot.
Bonner's rebounding has helped her make Mercury franchise records, as she is third in rebounds, third in defensive rebounds and she is second in offensive rebounds. She has a total of 2,133 boards with Phoenix, and the only players ahead of her are Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Griner has a total of 2,322.
When it comes to defensive rebounds, she has 1,635 and offensive wise, she 498. The only player that has more offensive rebounds than her is Griner. The former Mercury center had 529.
Bonner is a skilled player, and whether it is rebounding or another category, she will climb the league's all-time lists.
