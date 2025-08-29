Multiple Mercury Players Featured On Critical List
Free-throw shooting is an overlooked yet important aspect of winning games. A game can come down to the wire, and all it takes is a player to knock down a free throw to seal the win.
The Phoenix Mercury know what that is like, as one of their games involved this scenario. Back in July, the Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-77. Alyssa Thomas made a free throw that gave her team the lead.
When it comes to free throws, the league's all-time leader is Diana Taurasi. Taurasi made a total of 2,517 free throws in her career. What is most interesting about this list is the fact that Taurasi is not alone. There are multiple Mercury players in the top 10, and one of them is still active.
Tamika Catchings is second on the list, as she made 2004 free throws. DeWanna Bonner is third on the list, as she has over 1,900 free throws. Tina Charles, who spent a brief period with the Mercury, is seventh on the list, as she has made 1,455. However, she is tied with Cappie Pondexter.
Candice Dupree and others also featured on the list
The Mercury are well-represented when it comes to this category. They also have a former player right outside the top 10, as Skylar Diggins is 11th on the list. She has a total of 1,410 free throws.
Further down, there are others like Brittney Griner, Candice Dupree and Penny Taylor. Griner is 23rd, and she has a total of 1,216 free throws. Dupree is 25th, as she made 1,181 in her career. Then, Taylor is 29th, as she made 1,087.
Free throws are important, and as the list shows, the Mercury have had their share of solid free-throw shooters. DeWanna Bonner knocks them down with ease, and recently, she has been perfect from the charity stripe in multiple games. She is also in the top five when it comes to the Mercury's franchise records.
Bonner shoots 85.5 percent, and she is very close to getting into the top three. Sophie Cunningham is third, as she shot 85.9 percent in her time in Phoenix. With the way Bonner knocks down free throws, she may inch closer to Catchings in free throws made, but it will still take time to pass her.
The Mercury are on multiple all-time leaders lists and as time goes on, someone like Bonner will continue to climb.
