Bonner Turned Heads With a Special Game in Her First Appearance
The Phoenix Mercury found a special player in DeWanna Bonner. They drafted her in 2009, after she had successful years with Auburn.
Bonner contributed to the Mercury right away, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season. She was a reserve at that time, and her solid season led to her winning the Sixth Woman of the Year award. Then, she won it for the next two years.
Her rookie year was a success, as Phoenix also won a championship in that time. They beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win it all. So, it is safe to say that Bonner had an excellent rookie year.
In that time, Bonner also had her first double-double. In fact, she had one in her season debut.
At the start of the 2009 season, the Mercury faced the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Mercury beat them 90-79 in that game, and they were led by their talented guards. Diana Taurasi had 25 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Cappie Pondexter was right behind Taurasi, as she had 23 points, five assists and four rebounds. Then, the Mercury's new addition had 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two assists in the process.
Bonner started her career on the right foot, and that win over San Antonio was just the beginning of what would be a historic season for the Mercury. Bonner's double-double in that game would not be her last as she had another a few games later.
The Mercury's rookie had 21 points, 10 rebounds and an assist in a game against the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix won that game as well, as they beat Minnesota 104-80.
Bonner comes back to the Mercury
Fast forward to the present, and Bonner returned to Phoenix this year. She joined them after her stint with the Indiana Fever did not work out. Once she returned to the Mercury, she was their best reserves, and she helped them throughout their deep playoff run.
Bonner is a talented player, and adding her to this year's team made them even stronger. She was on the verge of winning another championship, but the Las Vegas Aces put an end to her hopes. Now, the Mercury will look to bring her back, and if they do, she can help them reach the Finals once again.
Please follow us on X to read about DeWanna Bonner and her career over the years when you click right here!