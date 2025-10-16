How Mercury's Bonner Helped The Team Compete In The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury were playing well early on. They were picking up wins over teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and others. They also beat the Seattle Storm at the start of the season.
Phoenix was dealing with injuries, but they managed to stay focused and pick up some nice wins. They have a talented roster, and at times when a star like Kahleah Copper was out, they had someone like Sami Whitcomb who could come in and help fill the void.
In July, the Mercury added even more talent to their roster, as they had the opportunity to bring in a familiar face. There was a talented free agent available, and she already had ties to the team. The Mercury brought in DeWanna Bonner, who they drafted back in 2009.
In her return, Bonner made an impact on the team, and in their playoff run, she had some bright moments.In fact, in the Mercury's last two playoff games, she had double-doubles.
Bonner and the Mercury take on the Aces
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, where they faced the Las Vegas Aces. Las Vegas beat them, but Phoenix put up a fight. They managed to trim the Aces' lead in some games, and they nearly pulled off wins.
Bonner was one of the players who stood out in the series, and in the first game, she had 10 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block. The Aces beat the Mercury 89-86 in that game. Bonner had a quiet performance in the second game, as she had four points, an assist and a steal. Las Vegas beat Phoenix 91-78 in that game.
In the third game of the series, Bonner had a great showing. She had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a block. The Mercury were back home and nearly won that game, but they lost by two as A'ja Wilson made a game-winning shot. Then, with the Mercury on the verge of elimination, Bonner had 10 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block.
Overall, Bonner averaged 12.3 points and seven rebounds. Her past Finals experience came in handy, and she was trying to add another championship to her resume. However, Las Vegas came out on top. Regardless, Bonner played well and the Mercury will return to the Finals soon enough.
