Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Officially Clinch Playoff Spot

The Mercury will be in the playoffs for the second year in a row, but this year's team has a much stronger foundation and a better chance of making a deep run.

Chris Harrison

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury went into Friday needing just an Atlanta Dream win or a Los Angeles Sparks loss to officially clinch a playoff spot with six games to go in the regular season.

They got exactly what they needed, as the Dream easily dispatched the last-place Dallas Wings by a score of 100-78. Rhyne Howard and put up 24 points and hit six threes as Atlanta, the only team the Mercury haven't beaten this year, actually helped Phoenix out for once, securing their spot in the postseason.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playoffs Clinched

This season has largely been a huge success for the Mercury. The 2024 edition made the playoffs, but just barely, and finished just 19-21 in the regular season. They got bounce-back seasons from franchise legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and they signed a legitimate star in Kahleah Copper, but they were nowhere near contention and got swept in the first round.

This year's team eclipsed last year's win total with plenty of time to spare, and they currently stand at 24-14, with the fourth-best record in the WNBA.

Aug 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts reacts to a call against the Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After a bit of a rough spell after the All-Star Break, the Mercury may be finding their groove again. They've won seven of their last 10 games and have been able to count on their entire roster being healthy enough to play nearly every game lately. It bodes well for the team's playoff chances, and, if the season ended today, they'd have home court advantage in the first round, which could help set them up for a deep playoff run if they continue to sharpen their play on both ends of the floor.

Led by Alyssa Thomas, a legitimate MVP candidate, and two bona fide All-Star-caliber wings in Copper and Satou Sabally -- not to mention a league legend in DeWanna Bonner, one of the league's best rookies in Monique Akoa Makani, and a lethal sharpshooter like Sami Whitcomb -- Phoenix is having their best season since 2021. That year's squad went just 19-13 in the regular season, but rode a postseason hot streak to the WNBA Finals, where they were downed by Copper's Chicago Sky.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It's still too early to know how they'll fare in the playoffs, but making it at all, with a team that carried over just two players from last season, is an impressive feat in and of itself. Now comes the real work, as they try to add another trophy to Phoenix's collection.

Chris Harrison
CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison is a proud United States Air Force veteran who loves the game of basketball in all of its forms. He attended Kansas State University and Toronto Metropolitan University to pursue his degree in journalism, so he could cover the sport he holds close to his heart. He has a wealth of experience covering the NBA, and now brings that same passion to his WNBA coverage, where he will serve as the Phoenix Mercury team reporter on SI.