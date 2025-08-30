Mercury Officially Clinch Playoff Spot
The Phoenix Mercury went into Friday needing just an Atlanta Dream win or a Los Angeles Sparks loss to officially clinch a playoff spot with six games to go in the regular season.
They got exactly what they needed, as the Dream easily dispatched the last-place Dallas Wings by a score of 100-78. Rhyne Howard and put up 24 points and hit six threes as Atlanta, the only team the Mercury haven't beaten this year, actually helped Phoenix out for once, securing their spot in the postseason.
Playoffs Clinched
This season has largely been a huge success for the Mercury. The 2024 edition made the playoffs, but just barely, and finished just 19-21 in the regular season. They got bounce-back seasons from franchise legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and they signed a legitimate star in Kahleah Copper, but they were nowhere near contention and got swept in the first round.
This year's team eclipsed last year's win total with plenty of time to spare, and they currently stand at 24-14, with the fourth-best record in the WNBA.
After a bit of a rough spell after the All-Star Break, the Mercury may be finding their groove again. They've won seven of their last 10 games and have been able to count on their entire roster being healthy enough to play nearly every game lately. It bodes well for the team's playoff chances, and, if the season ended today, they'd have home court advantage in the first round, which could help set them up for a deep playoff run if they continue to sharpen their play on both ends of the floor.
Led by Alyssa Thomas, a legitimate MVP candidate, and two bona fide All-Star-caliber wings in Copper and Satou Sabally -- not to mention a league legend in DeWanna Bonner, one of the league's best rookies in Monique Akoa Makani, and a lethal sharpshooter like Sami Whitcomb -- Phoenix is having their best season since 2021. That year's squad went just 19-13 in the regular season, but rode a postseason hot streak to the WNBA Finals, where they were downed by Copper's Chicago Sky.
It's still too early to know how they'll fare in the playoffs, but making it at all, with a team that carried over just two players from last season, is an impressive feat in and of itself. Now comes the real work, as they try to add another trophy to Phoenix's collection.
For more Mercury news and analysis, follow us on X and Facebook.