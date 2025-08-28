Mercury Guard Makes 25 Under 25 List
ESPN took stock of rosters around the WNBA and published a list of the top 25 players under the age of 25 leaguewide, assessing them based on their long-term potential. Phoenix Mercury point guard Monique Akoa Makani made it on the list, at the number 13 spot, a testament to her quick adaptation to the W in her rookie season and her steady play.
While the Mercury may regularly feature four rookies, they're a very veteran-heavy team, and even the rookies are all seasoned pros outside of the WNBA. Projecting the team's future can be difficult because two of their three leading scorers are at least 30 years old and nobody knows how much money the Mercury will have available to spend this offseason, when the league's salary cap structure could look very different than it does right now.
Under 25
So, Akoa Makani being one of the 13 best players under the age of 25 in the entire league is a great sign for Phoenix, especially because, well, she's the team's only player under 25 on the entire roster.
The Mercury famously had literally zero draft picks last offseason, and won't be picking in the first round in 2026 either. The youngest of the team's overseas signings having a great season bodes well for the team's future.
Point guard was a huge question mark heading into the season. While Alyssa Thomas was always going to be the team's primary playmaker, she is a nominal forward and there was a huge hole to fill at the point guard spot, especially when it came to defending opposing point guards.
It seemed to many on the outside that she was the starting point guard by default heading into the season, but the Mercury's front office and coaching staff knew what she could bring to the table.
AKoa Makani's Star Power
She took that starting spot and never let it go, proving herself to be not only one of the league's premier defenders, capable of suffocating pick-and-rolls with her quick feet and intensity, but also a remarkably consistent outside shooter, knocking down better than 40% of her threes, a rate that she's maintained all year.
Akoa Makani is, to put it simply, one of the team's most important players, and the Mercury will no doubt be hoping to keep her around long-term. Every team always wants players who do what she does on the court.