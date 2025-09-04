Why The Mercury Will Sweep Their Next Two Opponents
The Phoenix Mercury are looking to finish the regular season strong, and so far, they are doing a great job. Phoenix won another season series, as they beat the Indiana Fever in their last game, and as a result, they won the series 2-1.
Now, the Mercury are going for two more sweeps, as they face the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun in their next two games.
Phoenix has swept a few teams, as they ended up sweeping the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky recently. At this point, they have a 2-0 lead over both the Mystics and the Sun.
When it comes to their series against the Mystics, Phoenix defeated Washington 68-62. That game was towards the beginning of the season, and the Mercury were missing players like Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack. Regardless, they pulled off the win.
Monique Akoa Makani led the team with 13 points, Satou Sabally had 12 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11.
In their second meeting, the Mercury beat the Mystics 88-72. Thomas had a big game, as she finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Sabally had 15 points, Kitija Laksa and Akoa Makani had 13 points and Mack had 10.
Mercury to face Sun after stop in Washington
When it comes to the Mercury and their series against the Sun, they beat them 83-75 in the first game. The Mercury had a quiet, yet balanced game that helped put them over Connecticut. Lexi Held and Thomas had 14 points each, and the Mercury's star nearly had a triple-double. Thomas had 11 assists and she was two rebounds shy of getting the triple-double.
Copper had 13 points in that game, Sabally had 12 and Laksa had 11. The Sun put up a fight, but the Mercury came away victorious.
These teams met later on, as the Mercury beat the Sun 82-66 last month. After a difficult road trip, the Mercury returned home, and showed out for the "X-Factor."
Sabally was the team's leading scorer in that game, and after missing their game against the Sky, the "Unicorn" had a big performance. She had 23 points in that game, and she was back like she never left.
DeWanna Bonner had 18 points in that game, Copper had 15 points and Thomas had a triple-double. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Mercury played well against both teams, and as the regular season winds down, they can continue their winning ways.
