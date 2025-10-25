The Secret Behind DeWanna Bonner’s Double-Double Surge
DeWanna Bonner is still going strong. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, which was also the year the team won their second championship.
Since her rookie year, Bonner has made an impact where she is. She was one of Phoenix's key reserves in her early years, and when her role increased, she became even more dangerous.
Bonner was an important player for the Mercury, and when they traded her to the Connecticut Sun, she was a star for them. Then, back in July, she returned to where it all started.
The Mercury veteran put the league on notice early in her career, as she had a double-double in the first game of her WNBA career. She had 16 points and 11 rebounds in that game. Bonner continued to play well, and a few games later, she had her second double-double.
In that game, she finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and an assist. She was the team's second-leading scorer, and one of five players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi was the leader, as she had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tameka Johnson and Tangela Smith both had 13 points, and Cappie Pondexter nearly had a triple-double. She finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Bonner keeps going, gets another double-double
Bonner did not stop there, as she had another double-double later on. She had 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Sparks, as the Mercury beat them 104-89. Pondexter was the leading scorer as she had 21 points, Taurasi had 20 and Johnson had 12.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year was off to a great start, and she was giving her team a spark on the bench. Phoenix won a championship after beating the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Sparks before beating the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix found a great player in Bonner, and whether it was her early years with the team or her time with them this year, she made an impact. Bonner was just getting started in 2009, and her double-doubles helped the team pick up wins. Taurasi and Pondexter were playing their game, and the rookie had their back.
Bonner's first season was a glimpse of what was to come, and since then, she has accomplished great things.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and her double-doublewhen you click right here!