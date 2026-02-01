Mercury Fall To A Bitter Rival In 2019
The Phoenix Mercury did well in 2019, and while they lost their last four games, they managed to make the playoffs.
The Mercury were fifth in the Western Conference, and the only team that had a worse record than them was the Dallas Wings. The Wings had a record of 10-24, and they were not in playoff contention.
When it comes to the conference standings, the team right ahead of the Mercury was the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx finished the season with a record of 18-16, and three of those wins were against the Mercury.
Minnesota swept Phoenix, and that series began with a close battle. The Lynx beat the Mercury 58-56 in that game, and DeWanna Bonner stood out. She scored 25 points, and she also had eight rebounds and two assists. She was the only player who scored in double figures, and while she struggled from beyond the arc, she still put on a show. Bonner made two 3-pointers, but she attempted 10.
Overall, the Mercury shot 23 percent from deep, and the Lynx took advantage of that. Minnesota picked up a nice win, and the Lynx kept that momentum going in the second game.
Bonner strikes again
Like the first game, the Lynx hosted the Mercury in the second. Minnesota beat Phoenix 75-62, and Bonner had another strong performance. She had 27 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. The Mercury had another player in double figures this time around, as Brittney Griner had 12 points. She also had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
The Lynx won in a balanced effort, as they had five players who scored in double figures. Odyssey Sims was the leading scorer with 15 points, and Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles both had 14. Then, Stephanie Talbot, who started her career with the Mercury and Danielle Robinson had 13.
Phoenix had one more shot at avoiding the sweep, but Minnesota won again. The Lynx beat the Mercury 83-69, and Griner was the leader with 16 points. She had seven rebounds in the process. Sophie Cunningham had 11 poins off the bench, and Leilani Mitchell had 10 points.
The Mercury came up short in that series, and these games added fuel to the fire in terms of their rivalry with another Western Conference contender.
