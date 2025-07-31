Will DeWanna Bonner Climb Mercury Records?
DeWanna Bonner has history with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her in 2009, and she spent multiple seasons with them before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun.
Bonner won two championships with the Mercury and she was a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year. Then, when her role increased, she took it in stride. She was an important player for Phoenix, and now that she is back, she remains a key piece.
The Mercury veteran started the season with the Indiana Fever. She played nine game with them before becoming a free agent. Then, she reunited with Phoenix.
With Bonner back in a Mercury uniform, she has a chance to add to her franchise totals. When it comes to franchise records, Bonner is on several lists. For example, she is second in total games played. Diana Taurasi is first on the list, as she played 565 games. Another example is the steals list.
Bonner is second in steals, as she has a total of 400. Taurasi is the leader with 518. Bonner is the only active player on majority of these list, which brings up a question. Will she climb the list and take over someone's spot?
Looking at these lists, the veteran has a shot at moving up on the field goals attempted list, offensive rebounds and possibly a few others.
Bonner has attempted 3,887 field goals with the Mercury. Brittney Griner attempted 3,916 in her time with the team. Taurasi attempted 7,869 in her career. So, Bonner has a long way to go before she reaches Taurasi, but she can catch Griner.
When it comes to offensive rebounds, Bonner has a total of 490. She is second on this list, as Griner is first. The former Mercury center had a total of 529 with Phoenix.
Another list to keep an eye on is the field goal percentage list. Bonner is ninth on this list, and overall, she has shot 41.5 percent in her time with the Mercury. Tangela Smith is right above her, as she shot 41.9 percent. If Bonner is efficient the rest of the year, she could pass Smith. If she is extremely efficient she may even pass Taurasi, who is seventh on the list with an overall percentage of 42.5.
Bonner is moving up
Bonner is doing well in her current stint, and by the end of the season, she could pass a few players on certain lists. The veteran may also win another championship if things go in the Mercury's favor. If that does happen, it would be a great year for Bonner.
