Standout Star: DeWanna Bonner Scores 18 In Mercury Loss
Wednesday may have been a special night in Phoenix, but things did not work out for the Phoenix Mercury.
Brittney Griner, a former Mercury player, returned to her old stomping grounds. She played with the Mercury from 2013 to 2024 before joining the Atlanta Dream during the offseason.
The Mercury lost their last game before the All-Star break, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 79-66. Their game against Atlanta was a chance to recover, but the Dream beat them 90-79.
Phoenix is now 15-8, and they are on the road in their next game, as they take on the New York Liberty.
The Mercury did not have their best showing, but one of their reserves had a good game.
DeWanna Bonner was the "standout star" of this game, as she finished with 18 points off the bench. Bonner was the team's leading scorer in a game where Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper returned.
Bonner is averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds in her time with the Mercury. She has played in four games, and was a starter in one of them. She stepped into the starting lineup against the Lynx, as Monique Akoa Makani joined Copper, Sabally and Lexi Held on the injury report. The Mercury had to shake things up and added Bonner and Natasha Mack to the starting lineup.
Griner and the Dream played the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, and the Aces beat them 87-72. Atlanta traveled to Phoenix, and did not show signs of fatigue from the last game. They built a lead early on, and Phoenix had trouble keeping up with them.
The Mercury need a spark, and Bonner provided that. This was the third game in her current stint with Phoenix where she scored 10 or more points. She scored 22 points in the Mercury's win over the Golden State Valkyries and 11 points in their loss against the Lynx.
While this was the Mercury's second consecutive loss, there is nothing to be concerned about. The team is getting closer to being healthy, and having someone like Bonner coming off their bench gives them an advantage. The veteran is no stranger to coming off the bench, as she did it early in her career. Now, she is in a similar position, and like her rookie season, she could be a bench player who wins a championship.
Bonner stood out in this game, and she will continue to do so for the rest of the season.
