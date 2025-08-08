Flashback: Mercury 's No. 1 Pick Blockbuster
Winning championships is not easy. It is even harder to win multiple. However, the Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA teams that has accomplished that goal.
When it comes to winning, putting oneself in a position to win may require some difficult decisions. If a team wants to win now rather than later, they may have to do something that moves the needle right away.
The Mercury were once in this position, and on draft day, they made a move that helped them win a championship.
In 2007, the Mercury traded Lindsey Harding for Tangela Smith. What made this trade special was that the Mercury selected Harding with the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft. Phoenix finished the previous year with a record of 18-16.
Phoenix did not make the playoffs in 2006, but they still had a good season. They managed to get the first pick over teams like the Chicago Sky, who finished with a record of 5-29 in 2006, and the New York Liberty, who finished 11-23.
The year before, the Mercury received the second pick, and they drafted Cappie Pondexter. She established herself in Phoenix and went on to become one of the players that helped them win their first two championships.
Harding could have helped the Mercury, as they already had a young core of Diana Taurasi and Pondexter, but the addition of Smith was something that pushed them into contention sooner rather than later. Smith was a veteran who spent time with the Sacramento Monarchs and the Charlotte Sting before coming to Phoenix. When the Sting folded, she ended up with the Minnesota Lynx due to the 2007 dispersal draft. However, she did not suit up for the Lynx due to their trade with the Mercury.
Harding and Smith's different paths
Smith had successful seasons with the Mercury, and after her time in Phoenix, she played for the Indiana Fever and the San Antonio Stars. As far as Harding, she spent time with the Lynx, the Washington Mystics, the Atlanta Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks, the Liberty and even the Mercury in her final season. Her best season was with the Mystics when she averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals.
The trade involving Harding and Smith worked out for the Mercury, and with Smith, Phoenix made history.
