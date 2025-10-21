Why The Mercury Signed Arizona Player To Training Camp Deal
The Phoenix Mercury were active before the season, as they brought in new talent and sped up what could have been a rebuild. The Mercury lost two key players this year, as Diana Taurasi announced her retirement, and Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix managed to have a great offseason, and this year's team reached the WNBA Finals. This was a new-look Mercury team, and when it came to shaping this roster, it was a process.
They signed different players, and some lasted longer than others. Players like Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held signed training camp deals, and they made the final roster. They stayed with the team for the entire season, and they both contributed to the team in their own way.
Then, a player like Murjanatu Musa comes to mind, as she made the final roster, spent some time with the Mercury, but she was later waived. After waiving her, Phoenix signed DeWanna Bonner.
While players like Akoa Makani and Musa both made the final roster, and ultimately went different paths, some players signed training camp deals and did not make it to the regular season. One example is Helena Pueyo.
Pueyo was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2024. She was a second-round pick, and after selected by them, the Sun signed her to a deal.
Before she was drafted, Pueyo played for Arizona. Her best season was her fifth and final season, as she averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals. Overall, she averaged 5.9 points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals.
Pueyo gets drafted
While she signed a deal with Connecticut, she was waived almost a month later. This year, she was one of the players Phoenix signed to a training camp deal. However, the Mercury suspended her contract, as it was announced that she would not be playing for the team this season. It was a personal decision from her.
However, with the Mercury having her rights, they can sign her or waive her if she comes back to the WNBA. For now, she is playing for Basket Zaragoza in Spain.
At some point, Pueyo could play for the Mercury, and if that does happen, she may be a valuable contributor.
