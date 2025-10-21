Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Signed Arizona Player To Training Camp Deal

The Phoenix Mercury signed multiple players to training camp deals, and Helena Pueyo was one of them.

Davion Moore

Aug 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; A detail view of a basketball on the court prior to game three of the first round between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; A detail view of a basketball on the court prior to game three of the first round between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were active before the season, as they brought in new talent and sped up what could have been a rebuild. The Mercury lost two key players this year, as Diana Taurasi announced her retirement, and Brittney Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) grabs Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner's (42) head during the 2014 Phoenix Mercury championship team reunion on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix managed to have a great offseason, and this year's team reached the WNBA Finals. This was a new-look Mercury team, and when it came to shaping this roster, it was a process.

They signed different players, and some lasted longer than others. Players like Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held signed training camp deals, and they made the final roster. They stayed with the team for the entire season, and they both contributed to the team in their own way.

Then, a player like Murjanatu Musa comes to mind, as she made the final roster, spent some time with the Mercury, but she was later waived. After waiving her, Phoenix signed DeWanna Bonner.

While players like Akoa Makani and Musa both made the final roster, and ultimately went different paths, some players signed training camp deals and did not make it to the regular season. One example is Helena Pueyo.

Helena Puey
Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) runs the clock at the end of the second period against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. / Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pueyo was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2024. She was a second-round pick, and after selected by them, the Sun signed her to a deal.

Before she was drafted, Pueyo played for Arizona. Her best season was her fifth and final season, as she averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals. Overall, she averaged 5.9 points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

Pueyo gets drafted

While she signed a deal with Connecticut, she was waived almost a month later. This year, she was one of the players Phoenix signed to a training camp deal. However, the Mercury suspended her contract, as it was announced that she would not be playing for the team this season. It was a personal decision from her.

Helena Puey
Dec 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) makes a basket against the Baylor Lady Bears during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

However, with the Mercury having her rights, they can sign her or waive her if she comes back to the WNBA. For now, she is playing for Basket Zaragoza in Spain.

At some point, Pueyo could play for the Mercury, and if that does happen, she may be a valuable contributor.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury roster and players who were involved with this season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.