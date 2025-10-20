Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Musa's Time With The Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury had a number of players tied to their roster, and Murjanatu Musa was one of them.

Jun 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Murjanatu Musa (20) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury were active during the offseason, as they brought in several new players. They made a big splash in that time, as they acquired two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, they made a bunch of other moves, as they prepared for what would be a successful season.

Phoenix added different players, and in some cases, not all of them stayed. The Mercury signed players to training camp deals, and some were waived before the start of the season. However, Phoenix did have some players who signed training camp deals, and they made the final roster.

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives against the Indiana Fever in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Monique Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held all signed those deals, and they were on the Mercury's roster at the end of the season. They all contributed in different areas as well as at different times. Held and Westbeld saw more action towards the beginning of the season, but their minutes decreased later on. Akoa Makani was a starter throughout the season.

Another player who was on the Mercury's final roster, and she stayed with them until she was waived.

Murjanatu Musa was a member of the Mercury, as she signed her training camp deal back in March. Musa missed training camp, as she was finishing her season overseas. Despite missing that time, she was on the final roster, and she ended up playing 12 games with Phoenix.

Jun 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Murjanatu Musa (20) moves the ball against Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In that time, Musa averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Her best game in that period was against the Golden State Valkyries. She had eight points and three rebounds in that game, and she played 18 minutes.

The Mercury won that matchup, as they beat the Valkyries 86-77. Lexi Held was the team's leading scorer in that outing, as she had 24 points off the bench. Then, Satou Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 19 points.

Mercury bring in a familiar face

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Murjanatu Musa (20) against the Dallas Wings at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Musa played some more games with the Mercury, and her last name was against the New York Liberty. Phoenix won that game, as they beat New York 106-91. Musa was waived by the Mercury in July, and right after, Phoenix signed DeWanna Bonner.

The Mercury had several talented players this year, and while Musa was waived, she contributed to the team's success.

