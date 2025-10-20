Looking At Musa's Time With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury were active during the offseason, as they brought in several new players. They made a big splash in that time, as they acquired two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, they made a bunch of other moves, as they prepared for what would be a successful season.
Phoenix added different players, and in some cases, not all of them stayed. The Mercury signed players to training camp deals, and some were waived before the start of the season. However, Phoenix did have some players who signed training camp deals, and they made the final roster.
Monique Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held all signed those deals, and they were on the Mercury's roster at the end of the season. They all contributed in different areas as well as at different times. Held and Westbeld saw more action towards the beginning of the season, but their minutes decreased later on. Akoa Makani was a starter throughout the season.
Another player who was on the Mercury's final roster, and she stayed with them until she was waived.
Murjanatu Musa was a member of the Mercury, as she signed her training camp deal back in March. Musa missed training camp, as she was finishing her season overseas. Despite missing that time, she was on the final roster, and she ended up playing 12 games with Phoenix.
In that time, Musa averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Her best game in that period was against the Golden State Valkyries. She had eight points and three rebounds in that game, and she played 18 minutes.
The Mercury won that matchup, as they beat the Valkyries 86-77. Lexi Held was the team's leading scorer in that outing, as she had 24 points off the bench. Then, Satou Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 19 points.
Mercury bring in a familiar face
Musa played some more games with the Mercury, and her last name was against the New York Liberty. Phoenix won that game, as they beat New York 106-91. Musa was waived by the Mercury in July, and right after, Phoenix signed DeWanna Bonner.
The Mercury had several talented players this year, and while Musa was waived, she contributed to the team's success.
