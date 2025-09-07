How DeWanna Bonner Won Her First Player Of The Week
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's greatest players, and throughout her career, she has had many accolades. She won Sixth Woman of the Year in the first three years of her career. She has two championships, and the Mercury veteran may be on the verge of another. Bonner has also been an All-Star multiple times in her career.
On top of those accolades, she has won her share of smaller awards that are given throughout the season. Bonner has won Player of the Week in her career, and the first time she did it was in 2011.
In that time, Bonner helped the Mercury go 2-1, and she averaged 19 points and 9.3 rebounds. The Mercury beat the Tulsa Shock, lost to the San Antonio Stars and beat the Los Angeles Sparks in that time.
Bonner steps into the starting lineup
Phoenix picked up a big win over the Shock, as they beat them 96-74. Bonner had an impressive game, as she finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. She was in the starting lineup of that game, which was one of five games that she started that season.
After that Phoenix was on the receiving end of a blowout, as the San Antonio beat them 86-68. Bonner had another great game, as she had 23 points, seven rebounds and a block. Then, in their 93-77 win over the Sparks, Bonner had nine points, 12 rebounds, two block, an assists and a steal. She was back in her reserve role in that game after being a starter in the previous two.
Bonner had a good week, and it led to her being recognized. As far as the Eastern Conference, Tina Charles was the Player of the Week, after she averaged a double-double of 16.7 points and 12.7 rebounds. Charles would later spend time with the Mercury, as she played with them in 2022. She appeared in 16 games before joining the Seattle Storm in the same season.
Later on, Bonner won her third Sixth Woman of the Year that season, as she averaged 10.7 points and seven rebounds. The Mercury veteran has won Player of the Week other times in her career, and these will be explored at a later time. Until then, it is important to examine where it all started and what it led to.
