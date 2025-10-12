How Mercury Veterans Impact The Defensive End
There have been some stellar defenders in the WNBA, and when it comes to the playoffs, defense plays a big role in a team's success. If a game comes down to the wire, a team may need a stop to ensure that they win the game.
Defense matters, and when it comes to the postseason, there have been some great defenders who helped their team succeed. The postseason steals list highlights some of those players, and there are some names tied to the Phoenix Mercury on that list.
When it comes to postseason steals, the leader is Tamika Catchings. Catchings was a strong defender, and in her time, she was a five-time Defensive Player of the Year. Her first was in 2005, and her last was in 2012. The Indiana Fever legend also led the league in steals on eight different occasions.
In the playoffs, she had a total of 152 steals. Then, an active player is behind her, as DeWanna Bonner has a total of 116. Bonner's playoff experience comes into play, as she has been in the postseason 15 times in her career. It all started during her rookie season, and she had five steals in that run.
Since then, Bonner has had her share of steals, blocks and everything in between. She is on multiple regular-season and postseason lists, and while it will take some time to catch Catchings, she can inch closer to her number.
Thomas looking to pass Moore and Parker
Candace Parker is third on the list, and she had a total of 108 steals in her time in the postseason. Then, there is another Mercury player in the top five, as Alyssa Thomas is fifth. Thomas has a total of 95, and Maya Moore, who is in fourth, has 96. The next time Thomas is in the postseason, she will pass Moore at some point. Then, she can quietly pass Parker and become third behind Bonner.
Thomas still has a lead over Chelsea Gray, who has 87. Gray passed Angel McCoughtry in Game 4 of the Finals, and while she will likely add to her total as well, Thomas can keep a lead over her.
Phoenix has strong defenders, and as time goes on, they will continue to climb this list.
