How DeWanna Bonner Became Phoenix's Leader In Postseason Rebounds

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great rebounders, and when it comes to the playoffs, DeWanna Bonner is in a class of her own.

Davion Moore

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard-forward DeWanna Bonner (14) comes down with the rebound in the second half against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Rebounding is one of the keys to a team's success. Having great rebounders helps a team get second chance points, or it stops the opposing team from scoring, as someone comes up with a defense board, passes it to a teammate, and everyone is off to the races.

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great rebounders in their time, and even this season, getting boards was something they specialized in. The Mercury were in the top five during the regular season, as they averaged 34.7 rebounds. As far as the playoffs, they average 36.8.

Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This year's team has players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Natasha Mack and DeWanna Bonner who help them excel in that category. Three of those players are relatively new to this team, as Mack joined last season, and the team acquired Sabally and Thomas during the offseason.

Bonner has years of experience with the team, as she started her career with them back in 2009. She played with them until they traded her before the 2020 season. Now, she is back with the team, and she is climbing the franchise records lists.

Phoenix Mercury teammates Satou Sabally (0) and DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrate their 86-81 WNBA semifinal playoff series win over the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to offensive rebounds in the playoffs, Bonner is the Mercury's leader. She has 72 offensive boards, and she passed Brittney Griner, who had 69 in her time with the team. Brianna Turner is third in this category, and she had 53 in her time. Penny Taylor is next up, and she had 50 and Candice Dupree closes out the top five, as she had 44.

With Bonner taking the top spot from Griner, she is the Mercury's best rebounder when it comes to the postseason. She is also first in defensive rebounds, as she has 303. Then, as far as total rebounds in the playoffs, she has 375.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots the ball while being fouled by Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonner continues to make history with the Mercury, and as time goes on, she will continue to climb several lists. As far as playoff rebounds, she can add to her lead and make it difficult for other players to catch up.

Bonner has double-double in Game 3

Phoenix's veteran is a special player, and in the team's last game, she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. If she has a game like that in the next game, the Mercury may extend the series.

