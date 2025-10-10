How DeWanna Bonner Became Phoenix's Leader In Postseason Rebounds
Rebounding is one of the keys to a team's success. Having great rebounders helps a team get second chance points, or it stops the opposing team from scoring, as someone comes up with a defense board, passes it to a teammate, and everyone is off to the races.
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great rebounders in their time, and even this season, getting boards was something they specialized in. The Mercury were in the top five during the regular season, as they averaged 34.7 rebounds. As far as the playoffs, they average 36.8.
This year's team has players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Natasha Mack and DeWanna Bonner who help them excel in that category. Three of those players are relatively new to this team, as Mack joined last season, and the team acquired Sabally and Thomas during the offseason.
Bonner has years of experience with the team, as she started her career with them back in 2009. She played with them until they traded her before the 2020 season. Now, she is back with the team, and she is climbing the franchise records lists.
When it comes to offensive rebounds in the playoffs, Bonner is the Mercury's leader. She has 72 offensive boards, and she passed Brittney Griner, who had 69 in her time with the team. Brianna Turner is third in this category, and she had 53 in her time. Penny Taylor is next up, and she had 50 and Candice Dupree closes out the top five, as she had 44.
With Bonner taking the top spot from Griner, she is the Mercury's best rebounder when it comes to the postseason. She is also first in defensive rebounds, as she has 303. Then, as far as total rebounds in the playoffs, she has 375.
Bonner continues to make history with the Mercury, and as time goes on, she will continue to climb several lists. As far as playoff rebounds, she can add to her lead and make it difficult for other players to catch up.
Bonner has double-double in Game 3
Phoenix's veteran is a special player, and in the team's last game, she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. If she has a game like that in the next game, the Mercury may extend the series.
