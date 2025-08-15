Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Aces
The Phoenix Mercury have had some time to rest, but they are finally back in action. Their last game was a loss, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 74-66.
This time around, the Mercury face the Las Vegas Aces, who have won their last five games. The Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 earlier in the month, and they picked up another win over the Valkyries right after that. Then, they defeated the Seattle Storm, the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty. Before this streak, Las Vegas lost to the Minnesota Lynx, as Minnesota beat them 111-58. That loss motivated them, and now they are playing like they have in previous seasons.
With the way the Aces are playing, the Mercury may need big games from some of their top players. Here are three players to keep an eye on in this exciting Western Conference matchup.
1.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally is having a good year, as she averages 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. In Phoenix's last game, Sabally had a quiet game scoring wise, as she had seven points. However, she also had five rebounds and three assists.
The Mercury will need Sabally's scoring to put them over the top in this game, and chances are she delivers. The "Unicorn" has had some nice games since missing the Mercury's matchup against the Chicago Sky, and this game will be the perfect opportunity to prove she is one of the league's top players. Sabally had 23 points against the Sun in her return, and then she had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Indiana Fever. Whether she leads the team in scoring or has an all-around game, she will make an impact in their upcoming game.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas has been exceptional for the Mercury. She recently made history, as she became the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a row. She started with a triple-double against the Sky, as she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in that outing. Then, she kept going as she tallied two more against the Sun and the Fever.
Thomas was on the verge of adding to her legacy, but she did not have a triple-double against the Dream. However, she was close, as she finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
This time around, Thomas get get another triple-double, and if she does, the Mercury have a good shot at winning.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner has been huge for the Mercury in the past few games, as she has provided scoring off the bench. In Phoenix's game against Atlanta, she finished with 16 points. In their game against the Fever, she finished with 23 points. Before that, she had 18 points against the Sun.
Bonner is on a roll in her last few games, and in some cases, she was the team's leading scorer. The Mercury already had a solid bench, but with the way Bonner is playing, she makes them even better.
The Mercury veteran may have another big game, and could be the deciding factor in a close game.
Phoenix is ready to get back on the court, and if these three players are on top of their game, the Mercury will get the victory.
