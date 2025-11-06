Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Bonner Sets The Tone In Preseason Games

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19, but before that, they looked good in the preseason.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker (3) can't get off a shot as Phoenix Mercury guard Dewanna Bonner (24) and Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) apply pressure in the fourth quarter of game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at the Staples Center. Phoenix won 78-77. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2019, and they did not have their best season. They finished the year with a record of 15-19, and they lost their last four games. Before the season started, they faced two Western Conference rivals.

The Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm in that time, and they beat both of them. Their game against the Sparks was at home, and their matchup with the Storm was on the road.

DeWanna Bonne
Mercury veteran helps them beat the Sparks

In the game against the Sparks, DeWanna Bonner helped the Mercury get an 82-75 win. She had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Sophie Cunningham was Phoenix's second-leading scorer, and she had 10 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Los Angeles had four players in double figures, as Ashley Walker had 16 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 12 and Alexis Jones and Marina Mabrey both had 11. There was a Mercury tie in this game, as Kalani Brown was one of the Sparks roster. They drafted her with the seventh pick of that year's draft, and while she did not play in that game, she would go on to play 28 games for Los Angeles in the regular season.

DeWanna Bonne
After their win over the Sparks, the Mercury kept the momentum going. They beat the Storm 87-84, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 15 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Bonner also had 15 points, and she had three rebounds, a steal and a block in the process. Alanna Smith had 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.

Seattle had a balanced effort, and Natasha Howard and Mercedes Russell led the way with 15 points each. Howard also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Russell had seven rebounds as well. Jordin Canada had 13 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds. Then, Recee' Caldwell had 11 points and four assists.

DeWanna Bonne
The Mercury were off to a great start, and while their season did not necessarily go according to plan, they still found themselves in a good spot. The Mercury still made the playoffs, and while their time was cut short, they would have deeper runs in the next few years.

