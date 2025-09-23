How Phoenix's Bonner Changed The Team's Series Against Minnesota
DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury back in July, and since then, she has been their top reserve. She is no stranger to coming off the bench, as she did it early in her career when she first came to Phoenix.
The Mercury drafted her back in 2009, which means she won a championship with them in her rookie season. Now, she on the hunt for another championship as her team is taking on the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix lost their regular season series against Minnesota, but they at least managed to avoid the sweep. With Bonner returning to the team before the All-Star Game, she did not play in all of the Mercury's games against the Lynx, but she was there for the last two games.
In the first two matchups, the Lynx won 74-71 and 88-65. Satou Sabally was their leading scorer in the first one, and Lexi Held was the leader in the second.
These teams met for a third time, and the Mercury beat them 79-71. That was Bonner's first game in her second stint with Phoenix, and she finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Then, in the last meeting, Bonner had 11 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal. Minnesota took that game, as they beat Phoenix 79-66.
Minnesota gave Phoenix problems, but Bonner's solid games proved that she would be valuable to the team's bench.
In that time, Bonner averaged nine points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists. Bonner has had some better performances off the bench, but with a team like Minnesota, Phoenix needs all the help it can get. If their veteran comes in and provides a spark off the bench, the team is in great shape.
Bonner's experience gives Mercury an edge
Bonner has plenty of playoff experience, and she has helped the Mercury win championships. They will need in this series, especially after she went scoreless in the first game. Bonner will get back on track, and if the team needs her to knock down big shots, she can deliver.
The playoffs are not meant to be easy, and teams are going to face obstacles. The Mercury are no exception. However, with someone like Bonner on their squad, they can overcome odds and win it all.
