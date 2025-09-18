Why DeWanna Bonner's Presence Helped Phoenix Beat Golden State
The Phoenix Mercury brought back a familiar face in July, as they signed DeWanna Bonner. Bonner started her career with the Mercury, as she was their first pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. Phoenix had three picks that year, as they had one in the first round and two in the third.
The Mercury selected Bonner with the fifth pick, and their decision paid off right away. She helped them win a championship by being their most reliable reserve. Then, she went on to accomplish great things before being traded before the 2020 season.
Bonner returns, gets going early
When Bonner returned, she made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in that game. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Lynx 79-71. That was the only win they would get against Minnesota, as the Lynx beat them 3-1 in the season series.
After that win, the Mercury faced the Golden State Valkyries. They beat them 78-77 in a game where Alyssa Thomas was clutch. She knocked down a free throw that gave her team the lead, and that gave the Mercury their second win over Golden State.
Bonner had a big game, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal. Things were just getting started for Bonner and the Mercury, and she played a role in their others wins over Golden State.
In the third meeting between these teams, the Mercury won 98-91. Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures that game, and Bonner had 12. She also had five rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury and the Valkyries would meet once more, and Phoenix won 81-72. Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 18 points in that game, but the Mercury veteran was close behind her.
In those last three games of that series, Bonner averaged 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She had a great showing in that series, and she helped her team sweep Golden State. She joined the team and wasted no time when it came to providing a spark off the bench.
Bonner is no stranger to the role, and as she returned to Phoenix, it was just like old times.
