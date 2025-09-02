Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Going For A Sweep In This Year's Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs several times, and this year, they can cruise through the playoffs by sweeping at least one of their opponents.

Davion Moore

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The WNBA Playoffs are coming up, and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to get going. They have had an exceptional year, and they have put themselves in a position to win it all. There are one of the best teams in the league, and if they take down other contenders, they may win a championship.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonne
Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with head coach Nate Tibbets and forward DeWanna Bonner (14) after scoring in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Phoenix made the playoffs last year, but they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota beat them 2-0, and they managed to reach the WNBA Finals. However, they lost to the New York Liberty.

The Mercury did not make the playoffs in 2023, as they struggled throughout the year. They finished that season with a record of 9-31. Before that, the Mercury reached the playoffs but they were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces. Las Vegas swept them in that series.

Diana Tauras
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Mercury go on deep run, reach the WNBA Finals

In 2021, the Mercury had an incredible run, and they reached the WNBA Finals. However, the Chicago Sky defeated them.

When it comes to the Mercury's recent playoff runs, a thought came to mind. With them being swept in some of their recent runs, when was the last time Phoenix swept a team in the playoffs?

tibbett
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The answer required going back some years, and looking at their numerous playoff runs. The playoff format changed at one point, as the WNBA went with single-elimination games in the first and second rounds.

For example, in the 2020 playoffs, the Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 85-84 to advance to the next round. Then, they lost to the Lynx, as Minnesota beat them 80-79.

Phoenix went through their share of single elimination games from 2016 to 2021, but in 2015, they swept their opponent 2-0.

wnb
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Nate Tibbetts instructs his team during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mercury won a championship in 2014, and the following year, they were right back in the playoffs. They faced the Tulsa Shock in their first series, and the defending champs moved on.

Both of those games were blowouts, as Phoenix beat Tulsa 88-55 in the first game and 91-67 in the second. After sweeping the Shock, the Mercury were swept by Minnesota.

Over the years, the Mercury have had great playoff runs, and they have swept their share of opponents. As they gear up for this year's playoffs, they have a shot at sweeping an opponent and getting to the big stage.

Please follow us on X to see if the Mercury sweep any of their series when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.