Mercury Going For A Sweep In This Year's Playoffs
The WNBA Playoffs are coming up, and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to get going. They have had an exceptional year, and they have put themselves in a position to win it all. There are one of the best teams in the league, and if they take down other contenders, they may win a championship.
Phoenix made the playoffs last year, but they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota beat them 2-0, and they managed to reach the WNBA Finals. However, they lost to the New York Liberty.
The Mercury did not make the playoffs in 2023, as they struggled throughout the year. They finished that season with a record of 9-31. Before that, the Mercury reached the playoffs but they were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces. Las Vegas swept them in that series.
Mercury go on deep run, reach the WNBA Finals
In 2021, the Mercury had an incredible run, and they reached the WNBA Finals. However, the Chicago Sky defeated them.
When it comes to the Mercury's recent playoff runs, a thought came to mind. With them being swept in some of their recent runs, when was the last time Phoenix swept a team in the playoffs?
The answer required going back some years, and looking at their numerous playoff runs. The playoff format changed at one point, as the WNBA went with single-elimination games in the first and second rounds.
For example, in the 2020 playoffs, the Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 85-84 to advance to the next round. Then, they lost to the Lynx, as Minnesota beat them 80-79.
Phoenix went through their share of single elimination games from 2016 to 2021, but in 2015, they swept their opponent 2-0.
The Mercury won a championship in 2014, and the following year, they were right back in the playoffs. They faced the Tulsa Shock in their first series, and the defending champs moved on.
Both of those games were blowouts, as Phoenix beat Tulsa 88-55 in the first game and 91-67 in the second. After sweeping the Shock, the Mercury were swept by Minnesota.
Over the years, the Mercury have had great playoff runs, and they have swept their share of opponents. As they gear up for this year's playoffs, they have a shot at sweeping an opponent and getting to the big stage.
