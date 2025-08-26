How Many Players Wore No. 15 For The Mercury?
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had their share of players. There were players who were therefrom the beginning, and then there were others who made a name for themselves years later.
Penny Taylor was one of four players to wear No. 13 for the Mercury, and she was the last player to do so. They retired her number once her playing career was over. As far as No. 14, there were multiple players who wore the number, and DeWanna Bonner is currently representing the Mercury in it.
The next number to examine is No. 15.
This number's history dates back to 1998, as Andrea Kuklova was the first to wear it. She was drafted by the Mercury in 1998, and she appeared in 29 games that season. Her time was limited, as she averaged 11.7 minutes. The following year, she played five games with the Mercury. She was eventually waived and she continued to play in Slovakia
After Kuklova, the number stayed vacant for a while. Then, Nikki McCray wore it in 2004. McCray played for the Mercury for a season, and she appeared in 27 games. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in that time.
McCray joins the Mercury
McCray started her career with the Washington Mystics, and in her first year, she averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. McCray was an All-Star in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and after her time in Washington, she played for the Indiana Fever. The Fever acquired her in a trade, and she spent two years with them before heading to Phoenix. Then, after her season with the Mercury, she played for the San Antonio Stars and the Chicago Sky.
After her playing career, she spent time as an assistant coach and a head coach for different college teams. She was an assistant for Rutgers before passing away in July 2023.
Briana Gilbreath-Butler wore No. 15 in 2012 and 2013. She was drafted by the Mystics, but after they waived her, the Mercury picked her up. She averaged seven points and 3.6 rebounds in that time. After her time with the Mercury, she played for the Connecticut Sun and the Fever.
Alexis Prince wore No. 6 for the Mercury, but she also wore No. 15 for a period. She was the last player to wear the number up to this point.
There are been four players that wore No. 15 with the Mercury, and in due time, there may be others on the list.
