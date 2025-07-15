What Is DeWanna Bonner's Career High?
The Phoenix Mercury recently brought back a familiar face. They signed DeWanna Bonner to a deal, which marks her second stint with the team. She returned to Phoenix after her time with the Indiana Fever came to an end.
Bonner was drafted by the Mercury back in 2009. She was the fifth pick in a draft that featured Angel McCoughtry and Renee Montgomery. Phoenix finished the 2008 season with a record of 16-18. They missed the playoffs, and they ended up with a lottery pick.
Bonner wasted little time getting started with the Mercury, and she ended up winning Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her career began on a high note, as she not only won Sixth Woman of the Year, she also won a championship.
The Mercury won their second championship in franchise history, and as time went on, they won another championship. Their win in 2014 marked Bonner's second championship.
In 2020, Phoenix traded her to the Connecticut Sun. Bonner had good years with the Mercury, and she continued to play well with the Sun. Connecticut was a consistent playoff team, and during that time, they reached the WNBA Finals twice. They made it in 2019 and they made it in 2022.
Bonner did something special in 2023, as she tallied her career high. In a game against the Las Vegas Aces, Bonner had 41 points. The Sun beat the Aces 94-77 due to Bonner's remarkable game.
On top of her 41 points, Bonner had seven rebounds. She also had an assists and a steal. Bonner shot efficiently from beyond the arc, as she made five 3-pointers. As a team, the Sun made eight. The Sun's star could not be stopped, and she ended up setting a franchise single-game scoring record.
At different times in her career, Bonner was one of her team's go-to players. She came off the bench in her first three seasons with the Mercury, then she moved to the starting lineup. When she played for the Sun, her and Thomas were an unstoppable duo.
Bonner's career-high game showed how skilled she is, and as she comes off the bench for Phoenix, she can contribute in different ways. She will be a valuable reserve, and she may be what leads them to a championship.
Please follow us on X and stay in the loop of the latest Mercury news when you click right here!